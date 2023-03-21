Monte Morris' Washington Wizards take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Morris, in his previous game (March 18 loss against the Kings) put up seven points.

Now let's break down Morris' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Monte Morris Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.2 8.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.0 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.3 PRA 18.5 18.9 16.6 PR 13.5 13.7 12.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Monte Morris Insights vs. the Magic

Morris is responsible for attempting 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

Morris is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Morris' opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.1.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Magic have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Magic concede 25.9 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Monte Morris vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 24 10 1 6 2 0 1 12/30/2022 28 12 3 10 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.