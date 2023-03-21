The Radford Highlanders (21-14) battle the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Radford vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the 49ers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Radford has put together a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 352nd.

The Highlanders put up 7.1 more points per game (69.7) than the 49ers allow (62.6).

Radford has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 66.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Radford is scoring 6.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (65.9).

The Highlanders concede 62.6 points per game at home, and 65.4 on the road.

At home, Radford drains 6.2 trifectas per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages away (6.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) too.

Radford Schedule