Tuesday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) against the Radford Highlanders (21-14) at Ocean Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Charlotte. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Radford vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Radford vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 67, Radford 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-2.7)

Charlotte (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Radford's record against the spread this season is 14-14-0, while Charlotte's is 17-13-0. The Highlanders have a 13-15-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the 49ers have a record of 13-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Radford has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over the last 10 contests. Charlotte has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders' +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.7 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (40th in college basketball).

The 30.7 rebounds per game Radford averages rank 248th in the nation, and are 2.2 more than the 28.5 its opponents collect per outing.

Radford connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (257th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc.

The Highlanders rank 129th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 100th in college basketball defensively with 88.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Radford wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.1 (103rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

