Tuesday's 9:30 PM ET matchup between the Radford Highlanders (21-14) and the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) at Ocean Center features the Highlanders' Josiah Jeffers as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Radford vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2

Radford's Last Game

On Monday, in its last game, Radford defeated San Jose State 67-57. With 16 points, DaQuan Smith was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DaQuan Smith 16 6 2 2 0 2 Kenyon Giles 11 1 0 0 0 1 Shaquan Jules 10 5 0 0 0 0

Radford Players to Watch

Smith paces the Highlanders with 14.0 points per game and 1.7 assists, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds.

Jeffers paces his team in assists per game (3.9), and also posts 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bryan Antoine posts 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Justin Archer leads the Highlanders at 7.0 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.6 assists and 7.7 points.

Shaquan Jules averages 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 70.8% from the floor.

Radford Top Performers (Last 10 Games)