The Radford Highlanders (21-14) host the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) at Ocean Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Radford vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

9:30 PM ET

Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Radford Betting Records & Stats

Radford has hit the over in 13 of its 30 games with a set total (43.3%).

The Highlanders have gone 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Radford has covered the spread less often than Charlotte this season, recording an ATS record of 14-14-0, compared to the 17-13-0 mark of Charlotte.

Radford vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 69.7 136.6 64.8 127.4 135.3 Charlotte 66.9 136.6 62.6 127.4 129.3

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

Radford has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Highlanders have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

The Highlanders put up 69.7 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 62.6 the 49ers give up.

Radford has a 13-7 record against the spread and a 17-7 record overall when putting up more than 62.6 points.

Radford vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0 Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0

Radford vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits

Radford Charlotte 10-3 Home Record 11-4 7-10 Away Record 5-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

