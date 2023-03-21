The Orlando Magic (29-43) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (32-39) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -1.5 224.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 36 of 71 games this season.

Washington's games this year have had a 226.3-point total on average, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington's ATS record is 34-37-0 this season.

The Wizards have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (35.6%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 15-27, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 37 51.4% 111.5 224.3 114.4 227.9 225.4 Wizards 36 50.7% 112.8 224.3 113.5 227.9 226

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over six times.

This season, Washington is 15-19-0 at home against the spread (.441 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-18-0 ATS (.514).

The Wizards' 112.8 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Magic give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Washington is 21-12 against the spread and 20-13 overall.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 39-33 5-10 36-36 Wizards 34-37 22-23 36-35

Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Wizards 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 21-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-12 17-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-13 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 24-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-5 21-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-4

