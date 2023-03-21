The Washington Wizards (32-39) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Orlando Magic (29-43) on Tuesday, March 21 at Amway Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Saturday, the Wizards suffered a 132-118 loss to the Kings. In the Wizards' loss, Kyle Kuzma led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding seven rebounds and three assists).

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Jalen Suggs: Out (Concussion)

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC

Wizards Season Insights

The 112.8 points per game the Wizards score are just 1.6 fewer points than the Magic give up (114.4).

Washington has a 20-13 record when scoring more than 114.4 points.

The Wizards have been racking up 110.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 112.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Washington connects on 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9. It shoots 35.8% from deep while its opponents hit 36.4% from long range.

The Wizards' 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in the NBA, and the 114.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in the league.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -1 226

