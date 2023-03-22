The Washington Wizards (32-40) are 7-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT

NBCS-DC and ALT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Wizards 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)

Wizards (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Wizards (32-38-2 ATS) have covered the spread 52.8% of the time, 8.4% less often than the Nuggets (38-32-2) this season.

Denver (12-11-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (50%) than Washington (5-6) does as a 7+-point underdog (45.5%).

Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 48.6% of its games this season (35 of 72), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (35 of 72).

The Nuggets have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (40-15) this season while the Wizards have a .348 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-30).

Wizards Performance Insights

With 112.8 points scored per game and 113.6 points conceded, Washington is 22nd in the NBA offensively and 16th defensively.

At 25.3 assists per game, the Wizards are 13th in the NBA.

In 2022-23, the Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.2 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

In 2022-23, Washington has taken 63.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.7% have been 3-pointers.

