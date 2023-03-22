Wizards vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (32-40) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.
Wizards vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|227.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 32 games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.
- Washington's games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Washington has compiled a 34-37-0 record against the spread.
- The Wizards have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (34.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Washington has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Wizards vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|37
|51.4%
|116.6
|229.4
|112.9
|226.5
|230.1
|Wizards
|32
|44.4%
|112.8
|229.4
|113.6
|226.5
|226
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 3-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Wizards have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- Washington has been better against the spread on the road (19-18-0) than at home (15-19-0) this year.
- The Wizards score an average of 112.8 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Washington is 26-13 against the spread and 25-14 overall.
Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|39-33
|16-13
|35-37
|Wizards
|34-37
|6-6
|37-35
Wizards vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Wizards
|116.6
|112.8
|7
|22
|31-14
|26-13
|40-5
|25-14
|112.9
|113.6
|12
|16
|28-9
|28-16
|31-6
|28-16
