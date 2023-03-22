Wednesday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (48-24) and the Washington Wizards (32-40) at Capital One Arena features the Wizards' Kyle Kuzma as a player to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Wizards' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Wizards fell to the Magic 122-112. With 30 points, Porzingis was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 30 6 3 1 2 3 Bradley Beal 16 5 7 0 0 0 Deni Avdija 15 10 3 2 0 3

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis paces the Wizards in scoring (22.9 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and averages 2.6 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (seventh in the league).

The Wizards get 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Kuzma.

Bradley Beal is putting up 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 8.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Monte Morris is putting up a team-high 5.2 assists per game. And he is producing 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bradley Beal 24.4 5.2 5.7 1.1 0.8 1.1 Kristaps Porzingis 21.2 7.3 2.7 1 1.6 2 Kyle Kuzma 13.3 4.4 2 0.7 0.2 1.4 Delon Wright 6 2.8 4 2 0.4 0.5 Corey Kispert 13.1 2.8 1.2 0.1 0.1 2.5

