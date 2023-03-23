The Washington Capitals will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, March 23, with the Capitals having dropped three straight games.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/13/2022 Blackhawks Capitals 7-3 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals rank 15th in goals against, giving up 223 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • The Capitals rank 18th in the league with 225 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 66 40 29 69 44 26 50%
Dylan Strome 71 17 36 53 35 38 49.7%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 71 12 39 51 53 39 48.1%
T.J. Oshie 54 19 16 35 24 41 46.4%
Rasmus Sandin 61 5 27 32 44 21 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (247 in total), 24th in the NHL.
  • With 173 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 70 20 13 33 26 30 55.6%
Seth Jones 60 10 21 31 56 44 -
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 69 14 13 27 40 47 40.4%
Tyler Johnson 44 8 17 25 16 28 50%

