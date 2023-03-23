The Washington Capitals (33-31-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) at home on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-255) Blackhawks (+215) 6

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won 19 of their 32 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -255 or shorter, Washington has a record of 3-2 (winning 60.0%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 71.8%.

Washington's 72 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 39 times.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 225 (18th) Goals 173 (32nd) 223 (15th) Goals Allowed 247 (24th) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 34 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (21st)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington hit the over in six of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Capitals' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Capitals' goals per game average is two higher than their season-long average.

The Capitals' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 225 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Capitals rank 15th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (223 total) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+2) ranks them 18th in the NHL.

