March Madness 2023 Sweet 16: Odds, Game Times, Where to Watch - March 23
There are four Sweet 16 games on the March Madness slate for March 23, with No. 3 Gonzaga taking on No. 2 UCLA as one of the day's best matchups. Find more info on game times, betting odds, and details on how to watch upcoming NCAA Tournament games below.
Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch
No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
How to Watch Michigan State vs Kansas State
- TV: TBS
Michigan State vs Kansas State Odds
- Favorite: Michigan State (-1.5)
- Total: 138.5
- Michigan State Moneyline: -125
- Kansas State Moneyline: +105
No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
How to Watch Arkansas vs UConn
- TV: CBS
- TV: CBS
Arkansas vs UConn Odds
No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Tennessee
- TV: TBS
Florida Atlantic vs Tennessee Odds
No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 2 UCLA Bruins
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
How to Watch Gonzaga vs UCLA
- TV: CBS
- TV: CBS
Gonzaga vs UCLA Odds
