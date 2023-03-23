Looking to make a wager on the game between Kansas State and Michigan State? If your state or area has legalized online sports betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to see how you can join BetMGM and get the best offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -120, Kansas State +100

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the urge to bet on the Wildcats' matchup versus the Spartans but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Wildcats (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Wildcats to defeat the Spartans with those odds, and the Wildcats emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If the Wildcats, for example, are +1.5, the +1.5 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if the Spartans win by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 137.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Kansas State be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

