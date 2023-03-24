Corey Kispert and his Washington Wizards teammates will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 118-104 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent game) Kispert put up nine points.

Below, we break down Kispert's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.9 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 2.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA 18.5 13.9 16.8 PR 17.5 12.7 15.5 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.2



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Spurs

Kispert is responsible for taking 7.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.2 per game.

Kispert is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 105 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.2 points per contest, which is the worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs have allowed 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

Giving up 26.3 assists per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 27 14 2 2 4 0 2

