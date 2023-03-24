Delon Wright will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

In a 118-104 loss to the Nuggets (his previous game) Wright posted seven points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Wright's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.6 4.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.5 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.5 PRA -- 13.6 10.9 PR 10.5 9.8 7.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Delon Wright's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Delon Wright Insights vs. the Spurs

Wright is responsible for taking 3.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.3 per game.

He's attempted 2.2 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wright's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.

The Spurs are the worst defensive team in the league, giving up 122.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Spurs are ranked 24th in the league, conceding 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.3 assists per contest.

The Spurs are the 17th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Delon Wright vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 23 5 6 2 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Wright or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.