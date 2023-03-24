Jordan Goodwin and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be facing off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 118-104 loss to the Nuggets, Goodwin put up 12 points.

We're going to examine Goodwin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jordan Goodwin Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.8 4.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.3 1.7 PRA -- 11.2 8.6 PR 10.5 8.9 6.9 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Jordan Goodwin's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jordan Goodwin Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Jordan Goodwin has made 2.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 3.9% of his team's total makes.

Goodwin's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.

The Spurs are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 122.2 points per game.

The Spurs concede 44.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league, giving up 26.3 assists per contest.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Goodwin or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.