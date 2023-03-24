The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Wizards -7.5 -

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • In Washington's 73 games with a set total, 37 have hit the over (50.7%).
  • The Wizards have a 34-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Washington has been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.
  • Washington has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Wizards, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Wizards vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Wizards vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Wizards 0 0% 112.7 224.8 113.7 235.9 226
Spurs 0 0% 112.1 224.8 122.2 235.9 232.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • The Wizards have a 3-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over five times.
  • Washington has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-18-0) than it has in home games (15-20-0).
  • The Wizards record 112.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 122.2 the Spurs give up.
  • When Washington scores more than 122.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Wizards vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Wizards and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 34-38 1-2 37-36
Spurs 30-43 17-25 41-32

Wizards vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Wizards Spurs
112.7
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
8-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-11
8-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-18
113.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.2
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
25-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-4
26-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-4

