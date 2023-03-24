The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wizards -7.5 -

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

In Washington's 73 games with a set total, 37 have hit the over (50.7%).

The Wizards have a 34-38-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Washington has been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

Washington has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Wizards, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Wizards vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Wizards vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wizards 0 0% 112.7 224.8 113.7 235.9 226 Spurs 0 0% 112.1 224.8 122.2 235.9 232.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards have a 3-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over five times.

Washington has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-18-0) than it has in home games (15-20-0).

The Wizards record 112.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 122.2 the Spurs give up.

When Washington scores more than 122.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Wizards vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Wizards and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 34-38 1-2 37-36 Spurs 30-43 17-25 41-32

Wizards vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Wizards Spurs 112.7 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 8-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-11 8-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-18 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.2 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 25-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-4 26-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

