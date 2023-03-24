Wizards vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Wizards vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wizards
|-7.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- In Washington's 73 games with a set total, 37 have hit the over (50.7%).
- The Wizards have a 34-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Washington has been favored 25 times and won 16, or 64%, of those games.
- Washington has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Wizards, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
Wizards vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|112.7
|224.8
|113.7
|235.9
|226
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|112.1
|224.8
|122.2
|235.9
|232.9
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- The Wizards have a 3-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over five times.
- Washington has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-18-0) than it has in home games (15-20-0).
- The Wizards record 112.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 122.2 the Spurs give up.
- When Washington scores more than 122.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Wizards vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|34-38
|1-2
|37-36
|Spurs
|30-43
|17-25
|41-32
Wizards vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Wizards
|Spurs
|112.7
|112.1
|23
|25
|8-3
|20-11
|8-3
|13-18
|113.7
|122.2
|16
|30
|25-9
|12-4
|26-8
|12-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.