The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) on March 24, 2023.

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Washington has an 18-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 14th.

The 112.7 points per game the Wizards average are 9.5 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.2).

When Washington scores more than 122.2 points, it is 8-3.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards are scoring 113.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.3 points per contest.

Defensively Washington has played worse at home this season, allowing 113.9 points per game, compared to 113.5 when playing on the road.

In home games, the Wizards are making 1.9 more treys per game (12.1) than in away games (10.2). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Wizards Injuries