How to Watch the Wizards vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) on March 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wizards vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Wizards vs. Spurs with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Washington has an 18-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.5% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 14th.
- The 112.7 points per game the Wizards average are 9.5 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.2).
- When Washington scores more than 122.2 points, it is 8-3.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards are scoring 113.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Washington has played worse at home this season, allowing 113.9 points per game, compared to 113.5 when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Wizards are making 1.9 more treys per game (12.1) than in away games (10.2). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (33.7%).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Knee
|Kyle Kuzma
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.