How to Watch the Capitals vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Washington Capitals (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Penguins try to knock off the the Capitals on ABC and ESPN+.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Capitals vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Capitals
|Penguins
|3-2 (F/SO) WAS
|11/9/2022
|Capitals
|Penguins
|4-1 PIT
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 224 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the league.
- With 231 goals (3.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|67
|41
|30
|71
|45
|26
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|72
|17
|38
|55
|36
|38
|49.8%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|72
|12
|40
|52
|54
|39
|48.1%
|T.J. Oshie
|55
|19
|16
|35
|24
|42
|45.4%
|Conor Sheary
|73
|14
|19
|33
|30
|38
|54.1%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins rank 18th in goals against, giving up 232 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Penguins' 230 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Penguins are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|72
|31
|54
|85
|55
|52
|53.3%
|Evgeni Malkin
|72
|24
|50
|74
|97
|72
|50.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|68
|31
|34
|65
|41
|35
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|72
|25
|25
|50
|37
|27
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|68
|24
|19
|43
|36
|31
|26.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.