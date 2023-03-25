Capitals vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (35-27-10) host the Washington Capitals (34-31-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Penguins fell to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-145)
|Capitals (+125)
|6.5
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won 13, or 34.2%, of the 38 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Washington has gone 5-12, a 29.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Capitals.
- Washington has played 32 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Capitals vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|230 (16th)
|Goals
|231 (14th)
|232 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (13th)
|53 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (15th)
|47 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (1st)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.
- The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 2.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5 goals.
- The Capitals' 231 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Capitals have allowed 224 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th.
- Their +7 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
