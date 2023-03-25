2023 Corales Puntacana Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Matt Wallace is the current leader (+800) at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship after two rounds of play.
Want to place a bet on the Corales Puntacana Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Corales Puntacana Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards
- TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!
Corales Puntacana Championship Best Odds to Win
Ben Martin
- Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET
- Current Rank: 10th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +450
Martin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|72
|E
|2
|2
|71st
Click here to bet on Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Wyndham Clark
- Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +600
Clark Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|3
|0
|10th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|5
|0
|2nd
Click here to bet on Clark with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Matt Wallace
- Tee Time: 12:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-11)
- Odds to Win: +800
Wallace Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|7th
Want to place a bet on Wallace in the Corales Puntacana Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Brice Garnett
- Tee Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Garnett Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|37th
Think Garnett can win the Corales Puntacana Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Dylan Wu
- Tee Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Current Rank: 10th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Wu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|4th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|37th
Click here to bet on Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Corales Puntacana Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Thomas Detry
|10th (-6)
|+1600
|Erik Van Rooyen
|35th (-3)
|+1800
|Sean O'Hair
|19th (-5)
|+2000
|Taylor Pendrith
|52nd (-1)
|+2000
|Doug Ghim
|28th (-4)
|+2800
|Austin Eckroat
|10th (-6)
|+2800
|Michael Kim
|19th (-5)
|+3300
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|4th (-8)
|+4000
|Andrew Novak
|44th (-2)
|+4000
|Emiliano Grillo
|44th (-2)
|+4000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.