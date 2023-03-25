Saturday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) squaring off at Climate Pledge Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

The Hokies took care of business in their last matchup 72-60 against South Dakota State on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4.

The Hokies have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (12).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers captured their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (10).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +516 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Virginia Tech's offense has been less productive in ACC games this year, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.

The Hokies are scoring 75.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (67.1).

Virginia Tech cedes 53.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 61.9 in road games.

The Hokies have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 67.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.4 points fewer than the 72.1 they've scored this year.

