Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) squaring off at Climate Pledge Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.
The Hokies took care of business in their last matchup 72-60 against South Dakota State on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4.
- The Hokies have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (12).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers captured their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).
- Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (10).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +516 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.
- Virginia Tech's offense has been less productive in ACC games this year, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.
- The Hokies are scoring 75.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (67.1).
- Virginia Tech cedes 53.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 61.9 in road games.
- The Hokies have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 67.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.4 points fewer than the 72.1 they've scored this year.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers' +421 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.4 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (218th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Tennessee is scoring fewer points (76.5 per game) than it is overall (77.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Volunteers are averaging three more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (76.4).
- At home, Tennessee gives up 61.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 71.4.
- The Lady Volunteers have played better offensively over their previous 10 games, posting 79.5 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 77.4.
