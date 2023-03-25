Saturday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) squaring off at Climate Pledge Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Hokies secured a 72-60 win against South Dakota State.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies defeated the No. 13-ranked Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Hokies have 12 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Virginia Tech has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' signature win this season came in a 69-67 victory over the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Tennessee has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (10).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies average 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +516 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Virginia Tech's offense has been less productive in ACC games this season, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.

The Hokies are averaging 75.5 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.

Virginia Tech is ceding 53.2 points per game this season at home, which is 8.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (61.9).

In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been racking up 67.7 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Tennessee Performance Insights