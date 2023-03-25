Saturday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Virginia Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Hokies secured a 72-60 win over South Dakota State.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 58-37 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hokies have 12 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Virginia Tech has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers captured their signature win of the season on March 4, when they took down the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-67.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 30th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

Tennessee has 10 wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while giving up 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +516 scoring differential overall.

With 68.9 points per game in ACC action, Virginia Tech is putting up 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.1 PPG).

The Hokies post 75.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is surrendering 53.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 61.9.

The Hokies have been racking up 67.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Tennessee Performance Insights