Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Virginia Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Hokies secured a 72-60 win over South Dakota State.
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On March 4, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 58-37 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hokies have 12 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on March 5
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers captured their signature win of the season on March 4, when they took down the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-67.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 30th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.
- Tennessee has 10 wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while giving up 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +516 scoring differential overall.
- With 68.9 points per game in ACC action, Virginia Tech is putting up 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.1 PPG).
- The Hokies post 75.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is surrendering 53.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 61.9.
- The Hokies have been racking up 67.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers have a +421 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.8 per outing to rank 218th in college basketball.
- Tennessee scores fewer points in conference action (76.5 per game) than overall (77.4).
- At home the Lady Volunteers are scoring 79.4 points per game, 3.0 more than they are averaging on the road (76.4).
- Tennessee is giving up fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than on the road (71.4).
- The Lady Volunteers are tallying 79.5 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.4.
