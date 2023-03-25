Saturday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) versus the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Virginia Tech. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

The Hokies are coming off of a 72-60 win against South Dakota State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' best win this season came in a 58-37 victory against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on March 4.

The Hokies have the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (13).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 17) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 17) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Volunteers defeated the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers, 69-67, on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (11).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +516 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) and give up 56.4 per outing (21st in college basketball).

Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this year in conference action, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (72.1).

The Hokies are posting 75.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.4 more points than they're averaging away from home (67.1).

Virginia Tech allows 53.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 61.9 away from home.

The Hokies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 67.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.4 points fewer than the 72.1 they've scored this season.

Tennessee Performance Insights