Saturday's game that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Virginia Tech. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

In their last time out, the Hokies won on Sunday 72-60 over South Dakota State.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies took down the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a 58-37 win on March 4, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Virginia Tech has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' signature win this season came in a 69-67 victory against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins, but also tied for the 12th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while giving up 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +516 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech's offense has been less effective in ACC games this season, scoring 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.

The Hokies average 75.5 points per game in home games, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

Defensively, Virginia Tech has played better at home this year, surrendering 53.2 points per game, compared to 61.9 when playing on the road.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hokies have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 72.1 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Tennessee Performance Insights