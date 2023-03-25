Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) matching up with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 victory for Virginia Tech, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Hokies head into this contest after a 72-60 victory over South Dakota State on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Hokies claimed their best win of the season, a 58-37 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hokies have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (12).

Virginia Tech has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' signature win this season came against the LSU Lady Tigers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). The Lady Volunteers brought home the 69-67 win at a neutral site on March 4.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +516 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are giving up 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

With 68.9 points per game in ACC tilts, Virginia Tech is tallying 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.1 PPG).

Offensively, the Hokies have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

Virginia Tech surrenders 53.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 61.9 when playing on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been scoring 67.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Tennessee Performance Insights