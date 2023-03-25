Saturday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) facing off at Climate Pledge Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

The Hokies are coming off of a 72-60 victory over South Dakota State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Virginia Tech has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Lady Volunteers picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-67 victory over the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (11).

Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (10).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +516 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

On offense, Virginia Tech is averaging 68.9 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (72.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.

The Hokies are averaging 75.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is allowing 53.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 61.9.

The Hokies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points a contest compared to the 72.1 they've averaged this season.

Tennessee Performance Insights