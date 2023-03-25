This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) playing against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. It tips off at 6:30 PM, with the winner moving on to the N/A Region bracket final.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers' 77.4 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 56.4 the Hokies allow.

Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 56.4 points.

Virginia Tech is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 77.4 points.

The 72.1 points per game the Hokies average are 6.3 more points than the Lady Volunteers allow (65.8).

Virginia Tech has a 20-1 record when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Tennessee has a 19-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.

This season the Hokies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede.

The Lady Volunteers' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 5.6 higher than the Hokies have conceded.

