The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, take the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 136-124 win against the Spurs, Gafford totaled nine points and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Gafford, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.5 7.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.4 Assists -- 1.0 1.5 PRA -- 14.8 13.5 PR 16.5 13.8 12



Looking to bet on one or more of Daniel Gafford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Raptors

Gafford has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 5.3% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gafford's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.0 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Raptors allow 112.0 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Raptors are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.2 assists per contest.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 24 9 4 1 0 0 1 3/2/2023 31 18 5 2 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gafford or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.