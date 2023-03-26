The Washington Wizards (33-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 222.5.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -9.5 222.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 41 of 74 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Washington's contests this season is 226.8, 4.3 more points than this game's total.
  • Washington has a 35-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (34%) in those games.
  • Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 22.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 41 55.4% 113 226 112 225.8 224.0
Wizards 41 55.4% 113 226 113.8 225.8 226.0

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington is 3-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (19-18-0) than at home (16-20-0).
  • The Wizards score only one more point per game (113) than the Raptors allow (112).
  • When it scores more than 112 points, Washington is 27-13 against the spread and 26-14 overall.

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 38-36 5-3 41-33
Wizards 35-38 1-2 38-36

Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Wizards
113
Points Scored (PG)
 113
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
20-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-13
23-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-14
112
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
29-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-9
29-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-8

