Wizards vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (33-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 222.5.
Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-9.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 41 of 74 games this season.
- The average over/under for Washington's contests this season is 226.8, 4.3 more points than this game's total.
- Washington has a 35-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (34%) in those games.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 22.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|41
|55.4%
|113
|226
|112
|225.8
|224.0
|Wizards
|41
|55.4%
|113
|226
|113.8
|225.8
|226.0
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington is 3-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (19-18-0) than at home (16-20-0).
- The Wizards score only one more point per game (113) than the Raptors allow (112).
- When it scores more than 112 points, Washington is 27-13 against the spread and 26-14 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|38-36
|5-3
|41-33
|Wizards
|35-38
|1-2
|38-36
Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Wizards
|113
|113
|21
|21
|20-13
|27-13
|23-10
|26-14
|112
|113.8
|4
|16
|29-12
|25-9
|29-12
|26-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.