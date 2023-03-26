Ahead of a game against the Toronto Raptors (36-38), the Washington Wizards (33-41) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Wizards took care of business in their last game 136-124 against the Spurs on Friday. Corey Kispert scored 26 points in the Wizards' win, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Out Groin 10.2 3.4 5.2 Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Out (Elbow), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Scottie Barnes: Questionable (Wrist), Joe Wieskamp: Out (Hamstring)

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, only one more point than the 112 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Washington is 26-14 when it scores more than 112 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Wizards are scoring 112 points per game, one fewer point than their season average (113).

Washington hits 11.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 35.7% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.6% from deep.

The Wizards rank 17th in the league averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 24th, allowing 114.8 points per 100 possessions.

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -9.5 221.5

