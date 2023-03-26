Wizards vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - March 26
Ahead of a game against the Toronto Raptors (36-38), the Washington Wizards (33-41) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26 at Scotiabank Arena.
The Wizards took care of business in their last game 136-124 against the Spurs on Friday. Corey Kispert scored 26 points in the Wizards' win, leading the team.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Groin
|10.2
|3.4
|5.2
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|23.2
|3.9
|5.4
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|21.2
|7.3
|3.7
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Out (Elbow), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Scottie Barnes: Questionable (Wrist), Joe Wieskamp: Out (Hamstring)
Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, only one more point than the 112 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Washington is 26-14 when it scores more than 112 points.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Wizards are scoring 112 points per game, one fewer point than their season average (113).
- Washington hits 11.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 35.7% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.6% from deep.
- The Wizards rank 17th in the league averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 24th, allowing 114.8 points per 100 possessions.
Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-9.5
|221.5
