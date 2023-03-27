Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia Tech coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 27.
In their last time out, the Hokies won on Saturday 73-64 over Tennessee.
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Hokies beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on February 16 by a score of 61-45, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Hokies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (14).
- Virginia Tech has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 17) on January 12
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game with a +525 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 56.6 per outing (22nd in college basketball).
- On offense, Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (72.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Hokies are posting 8.4 more points per game (75.5) than they are on the road (67.1).
- Virginia Tech is allowing 53.2 points per game this year at home, which is 8.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (61.9).
- The Hokies have been putting up 66.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
