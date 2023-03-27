Monday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia Tech coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 27.

In their last time out, the Hokies won on Saturday 73-64 over Tennessee.

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Hokies beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on February 16 by a score of 61-45, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Hokies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (14).

Virginia Tech has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 17) on January 12

Virginia Tech Performance Insights