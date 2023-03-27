Monday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia Tech taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 27.

The Hokies took care of business in their most recent outing 73-64 against Tennessee on Saturday.

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 68

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' best win this season came in a 61-45 victory against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on February 16.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12

Virginia Tech Performance Insights