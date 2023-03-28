The Boston Celtics (52-23) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena as big, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Celtics Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 117 - Wizards 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Celtics

  • Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 11.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (223.5)
  • The Celtics (39-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 52% of the time, eight% more often than the Wizards (33-39-3) this season.
  • Boston covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).
  • When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents aren't as successful (48% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52%).
  • The Celtics have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (50-20) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-32).

Wizards Performance Insights

  • Washington scores 112.9 points per game and allow 113.8, making them 23rd in the NBA on offense and 16th on defense.
  • At 25.3 assists per game, the Wizards are 13th in the NBA.
  • The Wizards are 21st in the league in 3-pointers made (11.2 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).
  • Washington takes 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26.7% are 3-pointers.

