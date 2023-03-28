The Boston Celtics (52-23) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena as big, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Wizards 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 11.5)

Wizards (+ 11.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Celtics (39-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 52% of the time, eight% more often than the Wizards (33-39-3) this season.

Boston covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents aren't as successful (48% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52%).

The Celtics have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (50-20) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-32).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington scores 112.9 points per game and allow 113.8, making them 23rd in the NBA on offense and 16th on defense.

At 25.3 assists per game, the Wizards are 13th in the NBA.

The Wizards are 21st in the league in 3-pointers made (11.2 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Washington takes 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26.7% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.