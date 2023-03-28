Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates will hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Avdija totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-104 loss against the Raptors.

Let's look at Avdija's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.0 9.6 Rebounds 8.5 6.4 7.2 Assists 4.5 2.7 4.2 PRA 26.5 18.1 21 PR 22.5 15.4 16.8 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.1



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Celtics

Avdija has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 8.4% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Avdija is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Avdija's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.0 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.0 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.7 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics are 18th in the league, conceding 44.0 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the best squad in the NBA, giving up 23.0 assists per game.

Allowing 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Deni Avdija vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 27 10 1 3 2 0 1 10/30/2022 11 6 1 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.