The Boston Celtics (52-23) are heavily favored (-11.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -11.5 223.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in 40 of 75 outings.

The average over/under for Washington's outings this season is 226.7, 3.2 more points than this game's total.

Washington's ATS record is 35-39-0 this year.

The Wizards have been victorious in 16, or 33.3%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 21.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 51 68% 118.1 231 111.7 225.5 227.8 Wizards 40 53.3% 112.9 231 113.8 225.5 226.0

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Wizards have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Washington has been better against the spread on the road (19-19-0) than at home (16-20-0) this season.

The Wizards' 112.9 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Washington is 27-15 against the spread and 26-17 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 40-35 6-7 39-36 Wizards 35-39 0-1 38-37

Wizards vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Wizards 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 33-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-15 41-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-17 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 29-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-23 34-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-23

