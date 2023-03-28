Wizards vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (52-23) are heavily favored (-11.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.
Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-11.5
|223.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in 40 of 75 outings.
- The average over/under for Washington's outings this season is 226.7, 3.2 more points than this game's total.
- Washington's ATS record is 35-39-0 this year.
- The Wizards have been victorious in 16, or 33.3%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 21.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Wizards vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|51
|68%
|118.1
|231
|111.7
|225.5
|227.8
|Wizards
|40
|53.3%
|112.9
|231
|113.8
|225.5
|226.0
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Wizards have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
- Washington has been better against the spread on the road (19-19-0) than at home (16-20-0) this season.
- The Wizards' 112.9 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Washington is 27-15 against the spread and 26-17 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.
Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|40-35
|6-7
|39-36
|Wizards
|35-39
|0-1
|38-37
Wizards vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Wizards
|118.1
|112.9
|3
|23
|33-16
|27-15
|41-8
|26-17
|111.7
|113.8
|4
|16
|29-10
|30-23
|34-5
|30-23
