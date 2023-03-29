Capitals vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (34-32-8) square off against the New York Islanders (38-28-9) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Capitals lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-110)
|Islanders (-110)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won 20 of their 33 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.6%).
- Washington has gone 21-14 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).
- The Capitals have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 41 of 74 matches this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|234 (19th)
|Goals
|224 (21st)
|228 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|201 (6th)
|50 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (31st)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (8th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Capitals with DraftKings.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Six of Washington's past 10 games hit the over.
- The Capitals have had an average of 6.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.7 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Capitals offense's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Capitals have allowed 228 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +6 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.