The Washington Capitals (34-32-8) square off against the New York Islanders (38-28-9) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Capitals lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-110) Islanders (-110) 6

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won 20 of their 33 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.6%).

Washington has gone 21-14 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

The Capitals have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 41 of 74 matches this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 234 (19th) Goals 224 (21st) 228 (13th) Goals Allowed 201 (6th) 50 (15th) Power Play Goals 33 (31st) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (8th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Six of Washington's past 10 games hit the over.

The Capitals have had an average of 6.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.7 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.

The Capitals offense's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

On defense, the Capitals have allowed 228 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +6 goal differential .

