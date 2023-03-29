Capitals vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
The New York Islanders (38-28-9) host the Washington Capitals (34-32-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Islanders knocked off the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Capitals' offense has put up 36 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 35 goals. They have recorded 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (26.5%). They are 3-5-2 over those games.
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.
Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday
Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Capitals 4, Islanders 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+100)
- Total Pick: Over (5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.5)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals (34-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 8-8-16 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- In the 23 games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.
- This season the Capitals recorded just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.
- Washington has earned eight points (2-14-4 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Capitals have earned 66 points in their 42 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 16-10-4 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 26 points in those games.
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|21st
|2.99
|Goals Scored
|3.16
|18th
|4th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.08
|15th
|19th
|30.6
|Shots
|31.5
|17th
|16th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|11th
|30th
|16%
|Power Play %
|21.9%
|12th
|10th
|82%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.9%
|5th
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
