Having lost three in a row on the road, the Washington Capitals play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Lightning look to take down the Capitals on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Capitals vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/13/2022 Lightning Capitals 6-3 TB
11/11/2022 Capitals Lightning 5-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals' total of 229 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
  • With 235 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 69 42 30 72 50 28 50%
Dylan Strome 74 18 39 57 38 38 49.4%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 74 12 41 53 54 40 48.3%
Conor Sheary 75 15 20 35 30 39 52.6%
T.J. Oshie 57 19 16 35 26 44 45.8%

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning have conceded 228 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
  • The Lightning's 254 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 75 29 74 103 85 53 100%
Brayden Point 75 46 39 85 40 47 50.7%
Steven Stamkos 74 31 46 77 51 25 53.7%
Brandon Hagel 75 27 32 59 43 85 28.8%
Alex Killorn 75 23 33 56 52 39 100%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.