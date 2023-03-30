How to Watch the Capitals vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost three in a row on the road, the Washington Capitals play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Lightning look to take down the Capitals on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Capitals vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/13/2022
|Lightning
|Capitals
|6-3 TB
|11/11/2022
|Capitals
|Lightning
|5-1 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 229 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- With 235 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|69
|42
|30
|72
|50
|28
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|74
|18
|39
|57
|38
|38
|49.4%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|74
|12
|41
|53
|54
|40
|48.3%
|Conor Sheary
|75
|15
|20
|35
|30
|39
|52.6%
|T.J. Oshie
|57
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|45.8%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 228 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
- The Lightning's 254 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|75
|29
|74
|103
|85
|53
|100%
|Brayden Point
|75
|46
|39
|85
|40
|47
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|74
|31
|46
|77
|51
|25
|53.7%
|Brandon Hagel
|75
|27
|32
|59
|43
|85
|28.8%
|Alex Killorn
|75
|23
|33
|56
|52
|39
|100%
