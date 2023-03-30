The injured list for the Washington Nationals (1-6) currently includes seven players. The Nationals next play the Colorado Rockies (3-4) at Coors Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

Nationals Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Corey Dickerson 10 Day Injury List Calf .000 / .250 / .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI Carter Kieboom 10 Day Injury List Finger - Victor Arano 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Cade Cavalli 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Tanner Rainey 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Israel Pineda 10 Day Injury List Finger - Stephen Strasburg 60 Day Injury List Ribs/shoulder -

Nationals Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM

8:40 PM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Rockies -120 +100 COL -1.5 11.5

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Performance - April 6

The Nationals return to the diamond following a 1-0 loss to the Rockies on Thursday. They were outhit 9-6 in the loss.

Name Position Game Stats Josiah Gray SP 6 IP, 1 R, 8 H, 6 K, 1 BB Lane Thomas RF 1-for-3, BB Luis Garcia 2B 1-for-4 Jeimer Candelario 3B 1-for-4 C.J. Abrams SS 2-for-3 Alex Call LF 0-for-3, BB

