The Orlando Magic (32-44) visit the Washington Wizards (34-42) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Magic are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL

NBCS-DC and BSFL Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 116 - Magic 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 1.5)

Wizards (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Magic (42-31-3 ATS) have covered the spread 55.3% of the time, 10.6% more often than the Wizards (34-39-3) this year.

Orlando (5-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (35.7%) than Washington (21-24-3) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (43.8%).

Both Orlando and Washington games have gone over the point total 48.7% of the time this year.

The Magic have a .471 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-9) this season while the Wizards have a .347 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-32).

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense Washington is the 22nd-ranked team in the league (113.1 points per game). On defense it is 16th (113.8 points conceded per game).

The Wizards are 13th in the league in assists (25.4 per game) in 2022-23.

With 11.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st and 18th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Washington attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.4% are 2-pointers.

