Friday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at American Airlines Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of LSU. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 31.

The Hokies are coming off of an 84-74 win over Ohio State in their last game on Monday.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On March 27, the Hokies captured their best win of the season, an 84-74 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 15-4 (.789%) -- the second-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

84-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 27

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

LSU Schedule Analysis

On March 24, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 66-63 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game (scoring 72.4 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while giving up 57.1 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

On offense, Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (72.4 points per game) is 3.5 PPG higher.

The Hokies are posting 75.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (67.1).

Virginia Tech surrenders 53.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 61.9 in away games.

The Hokies have been racking up 68.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 72.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

LSU Performance Insights