Virginia Tech vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at American Airlines Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of LSU. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 31.
The Hokies are coming off of an 84-74 win over Ohio State in their last game on Monday.
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- On March 27, the Hokies captured their best win of the season, an 84-74 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 15-4 (.789%) -- the second-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 27
- 73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
LSU Schedule Analysis
- On March 24, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 66-63 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game (scoring 72.4 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while giving up 57.1 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (72.4 points per game) is 3.5 PPG higher.
- The Hokies are posting 75.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (67.1).
- Virginia Tech surrenders 53.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 61.9 in away games.
- The Hokies have been racking up 68.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 72.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +853 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per contest (23rd in college basketball).
- In SEC action, LSU has averaged 4.5 fewer points (77.3) than overall (81.8) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Tigers are putting up more points at home (85.9 per game) than on the road (77.2).
- LSU is allowing fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than on the road (63.2).
- The Lady Tigers have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, putting up 72.4 points per contest, 9.4 fewer points their than season average of 81.8.
