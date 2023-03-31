The Washington Wizards (34-42) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Orlando Magic (32-44) at Capital One Arena on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards enter this matchup on the heels of a 130-111 victory against the Celtics on Tuesday. In the Wizards' win, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding 13 rebounds and six assists).

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7 Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Foot 8.5 5.3 1

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Kevon Harris: Out (Elbow)

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards average 113.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Magic give up.

Washington has a 22-13 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.

The Wizards have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 111.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.6 points fewer than the 113.1 they've scored this season.

Washington connects on 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 35.8% rate (18th in the NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 24th in the NBA, allowing 114.7 points per 100 possessions.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em 225

