The Orlando Magic (32-44) and the Washington Wizards (34-42) are scheduled to square off on Friday at Capital One Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Franz Wagner and Kristaps Porzingis are two players to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards topped the Celtics on Tuesday, 130-111. Their high scorer was Porzingis with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 32 13 6 1 1 3 Deni Avdija 25 10 5 1 0 2 Monte Morris 19 3 9 1 2 1

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis paces the Wizards in scoring (23.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and puts up 2.7 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in the league).

Deni Avdija is putting up 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor.

Monte Morris is the Wizards' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The Wizards get 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

The Wizards receive 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Corey Kispert.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 20.5 6.8 2.6 1.1 1.6 1.7 Deni Avdija 11.9 7.4 4.4 0.6 0 1.3 Bradley Beal 13.4 2.9 3 0.6 0.4 0.8 Monte Morris 9.8 3 4.7 0.5 0.5 0.7 Corey Kispert 15.1 3.1 1.4 0.1 0.2 2.7

