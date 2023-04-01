On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Abrams had a hit 53 times last season in 90 games (58.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.3%).

He homered in two of 90 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Abrams drove in a run in 16.7% of his games last year (15 of 90), with more than one RBI in five of those games (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 29 of 90 games last year (32.2%), including four multi-run games (4.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 39 .226 AVG .268 .260 OBP .301 .308 SLG .341 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 28/2 K/BB 22/3 3 SB 3 Home Away 49 GP 41 28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%) 15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%) 7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

