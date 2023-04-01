Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate (2022)
- Dickerson hit .263 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Dickerson picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 99 games played (50.5%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (18.2%).
- He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 99 opportunities, 5.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games last season (24 of 99), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 22 of 99 games last year (22.2%) he scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he scored more than once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.213
|AVG
|.321
|.242
|OBP
|.362
|.300
|SLG
|.504
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|19
|21/5
|K/BB
|27/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|26 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (51.1%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (21.3%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (29.8%)
|2 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.4%)
|10 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (29.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14, the 24-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP, putting together an 11-5 record.
