Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)
- Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 78.6% of his 56 games last season, Meneses picked up a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 23.2% of his games in 2022 (13 of 56), including 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses picked up an RBI in 21 out of 56 games last year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (16.1%).
- In 46.4% of his 56 games last season, he touched home plate (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.317
|AVG
|.331
|.378
|OBP
|.366
|.545
|SLG
|.579
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|19
|24/9
|K/BB
|28/8
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (83.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (40.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (50.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Strider will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old righty started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP, compiling an 11-5 record.
