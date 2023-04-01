Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)
- Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz reached base via a hit in 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (27 of them).
- He homered in 5.4% of his games last season (112 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to home plate.
- Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 26.8% of his 112 games last season, he touched home plate (30 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (2.7%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.240
|.303
|OBP
|.321
|.348
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|24/9
|K/BB
|26/21
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|36 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (21.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (30.9%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.5%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Strider gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP over his 31 games, compiling an 11-5 record.
