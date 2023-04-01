Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz reached base via a hit in 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (27 of them).

He homered in 5.4% of his games last season (112 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to home plate.

Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 26.8% of his 112 games last season, he touched home plate (30 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (2.7%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 54 .263 AVG .240 .303 OBP .321 .348 SLG .372 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 13 RBI 23 24/9 K/BB 26/21 3 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 55 36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

